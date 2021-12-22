Image courtesy of: Zimbio
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the best bowlers in the world right now.
In the T20 World Cup, Afridi claimed seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.
In the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only played one game, but had a big impact as he finished with figures of 2-15 off his four overs.
As for the two-Test series, he continued to shine as he took 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.
Most recently, he picked up four wickets in two T20 Internationals against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.
“Shaheen is one of the best bowlers currently,” Simmons was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Even if he scored zero, it would be stylish, Kerry O’Keeffe on Pakistan batting genius