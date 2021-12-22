Image courtesy of: Zimbio

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said he was interested in seeing how the younger players in the squad fared against Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi has established himself as one of the premier fast bowlers in all three formats of the game.

In the T20 World Cup, he picked up seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Against Bangladesh, he only played one T20 International, but made his presence felt as he registered figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

In the two-Test series that followed, he was very impressive as he claimed 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

As for the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, he picked up four wickets in two games at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

“We [wanted] to see how they play against Shaheen,” Simmons was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

