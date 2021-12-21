Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi lavished praise on fellow speedster Hasan Ali, saying he is a “great bowler”.
Afridi also lauded Hasan for his fighting spirit and never-give-up attitude.
Hasan claimed five wickets in six matches in the T20 World Cup at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.
However, he bounced back in the one T20 International he played against Bangladesh as he registered figures of 3-22 off his four overs.
He followed that up with nine wickets in the two-Test series, which included a five-for, at an average of 15.55.
The 27-year-old did not feature in the recent three-match T20 series against the West Indies as he was rested.
“He is not only a great bowler but also a fighter,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
