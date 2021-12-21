Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said captain Babar Azam fills him up with confidence.

He added that he always wants to give 100 percent for Azam as he expects everyone “to give their utmost best”.

In the T20 World Cup, Afridi took seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only featured in one game, where he registered figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

As for the two-Test series that followed, he was in lethal form as he picked up 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

Most recently, he snapped up four wickets in two T20 Internationals against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

“Whenever the captain hands me the ball, I give my 100 percent. Babar Azam gives confidence to every player and expects them to give their utmost best in return,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan and the West Indies were scheduled to play three ODIs as well, but the series was postponed until June 2022.

