Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Shan Masood said he and former head coach Mickey Arthur didn’t “start off on the best of terms” when the latter coached the national team.
Masood’s comments come after Arthur played an instrumental role in convincing him to join Derbyshire for the entire 2022 county season.
Arthur was recently named Derbyshire’s head of cricket.
Masood noted that he struggled in England in 2016, which resulted in him being dropped from the Pakistan team.
“We did not start off on the best of terms. I had a few bad innings in England in 2016, which led to me being dropped,” the 32-year-old said in an interview with Derbyshire as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Masood is currently playing for Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has amassed 502 runs in four matches, which includes the ongoing game against Northern, at an average of 71.71.
