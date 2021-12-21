Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood revealed that he was “really excited” when Mickey Arthur was named the national team’s head coach.

Masood noted that Arthur came to Pakistan with a lot of experience as he had a lot of success with South Africa when coaching them.

Arthur served as Pakistan’s head coach from 2016 till the 2019 World Cup, after which he was replaced by Misbah-ul-Haq, who resigned in September.

“I was really excited when it was announced that a coach of Mickey’s pedigree was going to be the coach of Pakistan,” Masood said in an interview with Derbyshire as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood has joined Derbyshire for the entire 2022 county season and Arthur had a lot to do with it as he was recently appointed as the team’s head of cricket.

Currently, Masood is representing Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has scored 502 runs in four matches, which includes the ongoing game against Northern, at an average of 71.71.

In the four games, Masood has scored three centuries and a fifty.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37731 ( 12.93 % ) Babar Azam 214050 ( 73.36 % ) Steve Smith 5907 ( 2.02 % ) Ben Stokes 7422 ( 2.54 % ) Kane Williamson 12547 ( 4.3 % ) Joe Root 900 ( 0.31 % ) Rashid Khan 1809 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 542 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 7721 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 834 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 600 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1728 ( 0.59 % ) Back

