Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he knew it was the right time to flex his muscles during the T20 World Cup.

There has been a lot of speculation about when Malik will retire, especially as he has been in and out of the national team as of late.

However, the 39-year-old has not given any concrete indication about when he plans to hang his boots up.

“I knew it was the right time to flex my muscles,” he was quoted as saying by The Nation.

In the T20 World Cup, Malik accumulated 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t score any runs.

Pakistan recently played three T20 Internationals against the West Indies and won the series 3-0, but Malik was not picked.

The two sides were supposed to play three ODIs as well, but the series was postponed until June 2022.

