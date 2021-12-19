Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has “quality pace”.

Afridi has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent wicket-takers and took seven wickets in six games during the T20 World Cup at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he only played one game but finished with figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

As for the two-Test series, he picked up 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

Most recently, he claimed four wickets in two T20 Internationals against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

“Quality pace is most certainly part of Shaheen Afridi’s arsenal,” Hayden was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan and the West Indies were supposed to play three ODIs as well, but the series was postponed until June 2022.

