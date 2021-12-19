Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said all-rounder Shoaib Malik “has come to the party”.

In the T20 World Cup, Malik scored 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t score any runs.

“Shoaib Malik has come to the party,” Azam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan recently played three T20 Internationals against the West Indies and won the series 3-0.

The two sides were supposed to play three ODIs as well, but the series was postponed until June 2022.

