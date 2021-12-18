Serious Waqar Younis type yorkers, Asif on world class 20-year-old Pakistan seamer bowling 140 kph

Umaid Asif said Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr is bowling serious Waqar Younis type yorkers

Umaid Asif: “That’s some serious Waqar Younis bhai type stuff right [there] from Mohammad Wasim Jnr. World class”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Balochistan pace bowler Umaid Asif said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Wasim Jnr is bowling Waqar Younis style yorkers.

Wasim Jnr recently represented the national team in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies and took eight wickets in three matches at an average of 15.37 and an economy rate of 10.25.

Wasim Jnr was also set to feature in the three ODIs against the West Indies, but the series has been postponed until June 2022.

