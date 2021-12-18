Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Balochistan pace bowler Umaid Asif said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Wasim Jnr is bowling Waqar Younis style yorkers.
Wasim Jnr recently represented the national team in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies and took eight wickets in three matches at an average of 15.37 and an economy rate of 10.25.
That's some serious @waqyounis99 bhai type stuff right their from the @Wasim_Jnr . World class! https://t.co/P8J6OFNPoZ
— Umaid Asif عمید آصف 🇵🇰 (@umaid_asif) December 13, 2021
“That’s some serious Waqar Younis bhai type stuff right [there] from Mohammad Wasim Jnr. World class!” Asif said on Twitter.
Wasim Jnr was also set to feature in the three ODIs against the West Indies, but the series has been postponed until June 2022.
ALSO CHECK OUT: They are at the top of their game, Kyle Coetzer on Pakistan duo wreaking havoc in all formats