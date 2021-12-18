Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “are at the top of their game at the moment”.

Azam and Rizwan have been Pakistan’s two most consistent batsmen as they have scored runs in all formats regularly.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Rizwan, meanwhile, amassed 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam only made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Rizwan, however, accumulated 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

In the two-Test series that followed, Azam scored 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Rizwan made 58 runs, which include a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

Most recently, Azam accumulated 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

Rizwan, meanwhile, amassed 203 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“The two players are at the top of their game at the moment,” Coetzer was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0 and were also supposed to play three ODIs against the West Indies, but the series has been postponed until June 2022.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His carrom ball was amazing, Pakistan bowler Imad Wasim on spin magician who can turn the ball both ways

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37264 ( 13.07 % ) Babar Azam 208529 ( 73.13 % ) Steve Smith 5838 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7357 ( 2.58 % ) Kane Williamson 12381 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 851 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1765 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 514 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7607 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 794 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 590 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1658 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37264 ( 13.07 % ) Babar Azam 208529 ( 73.13 % ) Steve Smith 5838 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7357 ( 2.58 % ) Kane Williamson 12381 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 851 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1765 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 514 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7607 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 794 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 590 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1658 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...