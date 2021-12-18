Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis’ carrom ball was amazing.

Explaining more, Imad admitted that he was impressed by the fact that Mendis could turn the ball both ways.

“Mendis bowling with the finger and turning both ways, it was amazing.”#Pakistan’s Imad Wasim was inspired by the greats to learn the secrets behind spin bowling’s science 🔬#T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/vxrE95r2so — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2021

“Mendis bowling with the finger and turning both ways, it was amazing,” Imad told the ICC in a video posted on Twitter.

Imad last represented Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, where he took four wickets in six matches at an average of 28.50 and an economy rate of 5.70.

The men in green are currently playing a limited overs series against the West Indies, but Imad was not picked.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, but the three ODIs that were set to be played have been postponed until June 2022.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Playing better than me, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan six-hitting entertainer

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37264 ( 13.07 % ) Babar Azam 208529 ( 73.13 % ) Steve Smith 5838 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7357 ( 2.58 % ) Kane Williamson 12381 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 851 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1765 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 514 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7607 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 794 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 590 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1658 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37264 ( 13.07 % ) Babar Azam 208529 ( 73.13 % ) Steve Smith 5838 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7357 ( 2.58 % ) Kane Williamson 12381 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 851 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1765 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 514 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7607 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 794 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 590 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1658 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...