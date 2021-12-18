His carrom ball is amazing, Pakistan bowler Imad Wasim on spin magician who can turn the ball both ways

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim said Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis’ carrom ball was amazing.

Explaining more, Imad admitted that he was impressed by the fact that Mendis could turn the ball both ways.

“Mendis bowling with the finger and turning both ways, it was amazing,” Imad told the ICC in a video posted on Twitter.

Imad last represented Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, where he took four wickets in six matches at an average of 28.50 and an economy rate of 5.70.

The men in green are currently playing a limited overs series against the West Indies, but Imad was not picked.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, but the three ODIs that were set to be played have been postponed until June 2022.

