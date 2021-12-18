Playing better than me, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan six-hitting entertainer

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said big-hitter Asif Ali is playing better than him.

Asif was Pakistan’s go-to finisher in the T20 World Cup, where he stole the spotlight with a couple of standout performances.

Asif amassed 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also provided plenty of fireworks in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he struck 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Despite not playing in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Asif did feature in the recent T20 series against the West Indies.

In the three games, he scored 31 runs, which included a match-winning 21 not out in the third T20 International, at an average of 15.50 and a strike-rate of 172.22.

“He played better than me,” Afridi was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, but the three-match ODI series that was scheduled to follow has been postponed until June 2022.

