Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said Babar Azam can captain the national team for 10 years.

His comments come after the men in green reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup under Azam’s leadership.

Despite losing to Australia in the semi-final, Pakistan went unbeaten through the group stage of the tournament.

Azam led by example as well as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games in the tournament, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 3-0, he mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

In the two-Test series that followed, where Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0, Azam accmulated 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, Azam made 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

“This is a very good sign for Pakistan as Babar can do [the] captaincy for the country for 10 years,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan were supposed to also play three ODIs against the West Indies, but the series has been postponed until June 2022.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37264 ( 13.07 % ) Babar Azam 208525 ( 73.13 % ) Steve Smith 5838 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7357 ( 2.58 % ) Kane Williamson 12380 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 851 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1765 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 514 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7607 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 794 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 590 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1658 ( 0.58 % ) Back

