He will break all world records, Inzamam on special Pakistan talent

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has backed current skipper Babar Azam to “break all [the] world records”.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He accumulated 303 runs in six games in the tournament, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he scored 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

In the two-Test series that followed, the 27-year-old made 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, Azam amassed 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

“The way he is playing he will break all [the] world records,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan were supposed to also play three ODIs against the West Indies, but the series has been postponed until June 2022.

