Legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam is the country’s “bundle of joy”.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam only made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

In the two-Test series that followed, Azam regained some form as he amassed 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

“Babar, our bundle of joy!” Akhtar said on Twitter.

In regards to the T20 series against the West Indies, Azam scored 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, but the three-match ODI series that was scheduled to follow has been postponed until June 2022.

