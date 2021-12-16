Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar said top order batsman Fakhar Zaman is a fighter.

In the T20 World Cup, Zaman made 109 runs in six games, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.

He then accumulated 91 runs in two T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, which included a top score of 57 not out, at an average of 91 and a strike-rate of 104.59.

“Fakhar fought,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies on Monday, he scored 10 runs as Pakistan triumphed by 63 runs.

He scored 10 runs once again in the second T20 International on Tuesday, which Pakistan won by nine runs.

Following the T20 series, the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

