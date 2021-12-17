Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is continuing to have a dream year in T20 Internationals.
His comments come after Rizwan scored 281 runs in six games in the T20 World Cup, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.
Rizwan then made 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.
In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 58 runs, which include a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.
In the recently-concluded T20 series against the West Indies Rizwan mustered 203 runs in three matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.
Rizwans dream T20 year continues!
Always great commitment.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 14, 2021
“Rizwan’s dream T20 year continues! Always great commitment,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, but the three-match ODI series that was scheduled to follow has been postponed until June 2022.
