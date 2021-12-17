His dream T20 year continues, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan player with great commitment

Shoaib Akhtar said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan's dream T20 year continues

Shoaib Akhtar: “Rizwan’s dream T20 year continues! Always great commitment”

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is continuing to have a dream year in T20 Internationals.

His comments come after Rizwan scored 281 runs in six games in the T20 World Cup, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

Rizwan then made 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 58 runs, which include a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

In the recently-concluded T20 series against the West Indies Rizwan mustered 203 runs in three matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“Rizwan’s dream T20 year continues! Always great commitment,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, but the three-match ODI series that was scheduled to follow has been postponed until June 2022.

