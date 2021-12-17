Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he has never seen a player play the way current skipper Babar Azam is playing.
His comments come after Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.
The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.
As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.
In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.
Most recently, Azam scored 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.
“I have never seen a player play like the way Babar is playing,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation.
Pakistan were also supposed to play three ODIs against the West Indies, but the series has been postponed until June 2022.
