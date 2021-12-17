Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he has never seen a player play the way current skipper Babar Azam is playing.

His comments come after Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Most recently, Azam scored 86 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 28.66 and a strike-rate of 138.70 in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, which Pakistan won 3-0.

“I have never seen a player play like the way Babar is playing,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan were also supposed to play three ODIs against the West Indies, but the series has been postponed until June 2022.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Linchpin of the batting line-up, Babar Azam on Pakistan player scoring runs non-stop

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37198 ( 13.08 % ) Babar Azam 207900 ( 73.1 % ) Steve Smith 5834 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7355 ( 2.59 % ) Kane Williamson 12367 ( 4.35 % ) Joe Root 839 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1761 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 513 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7591 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 790 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 590 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1650 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37198 ( 13.08 % ) Babar Azam 207900 ( 73.1 % ) Steve Smith 5834 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7355 ( 2.59 % ) Kane Williamson 12367 ( 4.35 % ) Joe Root 839 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1761 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 513 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7591 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 790 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 590 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1650 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...