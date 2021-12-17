Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has become a “linchpin in [the] Pakistan batting line-up”.

Rizwan has been in sensation form for quite some time now and has established himself as one of the top wicketkeeper-batsmen in the world.

In the T20 World Cup, Rizwan scored 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

He then amassed 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series that followed, he made 58 runs, which include a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

In regards to the recently-concluded three-match T20 series against the West Indies Rizwan scored 203 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“He has become a linchpin in [the] Pakistan batting line-up,” Azam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, but the three ODIs that were set to be played have been postponed until June 2022.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His dream T20 year continues, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan player with great commitment

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37198 ( 13.08 % ) Babar Azam 207901 ( 73.1 % ) Steve Smith 5834 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7355 ( 2.59 % ) Kane Williamson 12367 ( 4.35 % ) Joe Root 839 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1761 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 513 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7591 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 790 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 590 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1650 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37198 ( 13.08 % ) Babar Azam 207901 ( 73.1 % ) Steve Smith 5834 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7355 ( 2.59 % ) Kane Williamson 12367 ( 4.35 % ) Joe Root 839 ( 0.3 % ) Rashid Khan 1761 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 513 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7591 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 790 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 590 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1650 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...