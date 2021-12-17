Linchpin of the batting line-up, Babar Azam on Pakistan player scoring runs non-stop

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Mohammad Rizwan has become the linchpin of the batting line-up

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has become a “linchpin in [the] Pakistan batting line-up”.

Rizwan has been in sensation form for quite some time now and has established himself as one of the top wicketkeeper-batsmen in the world.

In the T20 World Cup, Rizwan scored 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

He then amassed 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series that followed, he made 58 runs, which include a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

In regards to the recently-concluded three-match T20 series against the West Indies Rizwan scored 203 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“He has become a linchpin in [the] Pakistan batting line-up,” Azam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, but the three ODIs that were set to be played have been postponed until June 2022.

