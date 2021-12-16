Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace maestro Shoaib Akhtar said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has “roared” and become one of the leading performers in the national team.

Rizwan scored 281 runs in six matches in the T20 World Cup, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

He followed that up with 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, he amassed 58 runs, which include a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

“Rizwan roared,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

In regards to the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies Rizwan scored 78 and 38 in the first two games.

Following the T20 series, the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Challenging playing in the same era as him, Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar on another 160 kph rival

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37153 ( 13.09 % ) Babar Azam 207393 ( 73.08 % ) Steve Smith 5829 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7350 ( 2.59 % ) Kane Williamson 12353 ( 4.35 % ) Joe Root 835 ( 0.29 % ) Rashid Khan 1760 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 513 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7583 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 788 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 589 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1644 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 37153 ( 13.09 % ) Babar Azam 207393 ( 73.08 % ) Steve Smith 5829 ( 2.05 % ) Ben Stokes 7350 ( 2.59 % ) Kane Williamson 12353 ( 4.35 % ) Joe Root 835 ( 0.29 % ) Rashid Khan 1760 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 513 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7583 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 788 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 589 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1644 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...