Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar said it was challenging to play in the same era as iconic Australia pace maestro Brett Lee.

Both Akhtar and Lee were constantly compared to each other since they were neck and neck in regards to the speed they could bowl.

However, the Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“It was challenging playing in the same era as yours but it also added so much fun to it,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Lee played 76 Tests and snapped up 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also represented Australia in 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

Lee also featured in 25 T20 Internationals and claimed 28 wickets at an average of 25.50.

