Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar said veteran all-rounder Shoaib Akhtar is a “blistering” player and is proving that age is just a number.

In the T20 World Cup, Malik made 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t score any runs.

Shoaib Malik, 40 years young & blistering! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2021

“Shoaib Malik, 40 years young and blistering!” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently playing a limited overs series against the West Indies, but Malik was not picked.

The men in green hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

Following the T20 Internationals, the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

