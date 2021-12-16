Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are putting up masterclass after masterclass with the bat.

Azam and Rizwan have been Pakistan’s two most consistent batsmen as they have scored runs in all formats on a regular basis.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old accumulated 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Rizwan made 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

In the two-Test series that followed, Azam accumulated 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50.

Rizwan amassed 58 runs, which include a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

“Another opening masterclass by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Shabash boys,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

In regards to the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, Azam made scores of 0 and 7 in the first two games, while Rizwan scored 78 and 38.

Following the T20 series, the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

