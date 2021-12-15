Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on big-hitting batsman Asif Ali for his brilliant performances lately.

Asif was Pakistan’s go-to finisher in the T20 World Cup, where he provided lots of fireworks.

Asif scored 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also did well in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he struck 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif Ali you beauty!!! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 29, 2021

“Asif Ali you beauty!” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Despite not featuring in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Asif is part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing limited overs series against the West Indies.

In the first T20 International on Monday, Asif scored one run as Pakistan triumphed by 63 runs.

He followed that up with nine runs in the second match on Tuesday, which Pakistan won by nine runs.

Following the T20 series, the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

