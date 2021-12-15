Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said opener Abdullah Shafique is a “fine find” following his impressive performance in the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Shafique made his Test debut in the series and accumulated 150 runs, which included back-to-back half-centuries in his first match, at an average of 50.

His efforts with the bat helped Pakistan secure a 2-0 series win.

“Abdullah Shafique is [a] fine find,” Hameed said on Twitter.

The men in green are now playing a limited overs series against the West Indies in Karachi, but Shafique was not picked.

The three-match T20 series began on Monday, while the three-match ODI series gets underway on Saturday.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

