Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has excellent pace and accuracy.

Afridi has been among Pakistan’s most consistent wicket-takers as of late as he took seven wickets in six games during the T20 World Cup at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he only featured in one game but finished with figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

As for the two-Test series that followed, he claimed 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

“Excellent bowling pace and accuracy,” Hameed said on Twitter.

In the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, Afridi ended with figures of 1-35 in the first match, which Pakistan won by 63 runs.

He finished the second match with figures of 3-26 as Pakistan triumphed by nine runs.

Following the T20 series, Pakistan and the West Indies will play three ODIs.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

