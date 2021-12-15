Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said Fakhar Zaman has proven that he is a big match player.

In the T20 World Cup, Zaman amassed 109 runs in six games, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.

He followed that up with 91 runs in two T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, which included a top score of 57 not out, at an average of 91 and a strike-rate of 104.59.

Welldone fakhar you proved that you are big match player 👏 so next you will play only in world cups and that only in semi 👏😊👍 https://t.co/2Xxxh6NC2Q — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) November 12, 2021

“Well done Fakhar you proved that you are [a] big match player, so next you will play only in World Cups and that only in semis,” Hameed said on Twitter.

Zaman is currently representing Pakistan in the ongoing limited overs series against the West Indies.

In the first T20 International on Monday, he scored 10 runs as Pakistan won by 63 runs.

He followed that up with 10 runs in the second T20 International on Tuesday, which Pakistan won by nine runs.

Following the T20 series, the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

