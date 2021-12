Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali said Abdullah Shafique “was outstanding” in the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Shafique made his Test debut in the series and showed off his skills with the bat as he scored 150 runs, which included back-to-back half-centuries in his first match, at an average of 50.

Abid, meanwhile, was in sensational form as well as he amassed 263 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 87.66.

“He was outstanding and my best wishes are with him,” Abid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green now playing a limited overs series against the West Indies in Karachi, but neither Abid nor Shafique have been picked.

The three-match T20 series began on Monday, while the three-match ODI series gets underway on Saturday.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

