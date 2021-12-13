Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali said he gave more credit to Abdullah Shafique following his outstanding performance in the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Shafique made his Test debut in the series and accumulated 150 runs, which included back-to-back half-centuries in his first match, at an average of 50.

Abid, meanwhile, scored 263 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 87.66.

“He played really well, I gave him more credit,” Abid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Thanks to Abid and Shafique’s efforts with the bat, Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0.

The men in green will now play a limited overs series against the West Indies in Karachi, but neither Abid nor Shafique have been picked.

The three-match T20 series will begin on Monday, while the three-match ODI series gets underway on Saturday.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

