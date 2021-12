Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn said he got Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez out on plenty of occasions.

While Hafeez has commonly been referred to as Steyn’s bunny, the Proteas great said it is “[a] slightly bad term” as they are good friends.

The 38-year-old’s comments came during a question and answer session he held on Twitter.

Early years I enjoyed bowling against NZ, I took plenty poles against them but over time they’ve have become a real force. Bunny is slightly bad term to use because I’m good friends with him, but I got M. Hafeez out on more than a few occasions — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 9, 2021

“Early years I enjoyed bowling against NZ, I took plenty [of] poles against them but over time they’ve have become a real force. Bunny is [a] slightly bad term to use because I’m good friends with him, but I got M. Hafeez out on more than a few occasions,” Steyn said.

The men in green now playing a limited overs series against the West Indies in Karachi, but Hafeez was not picked.

The three-match T20 series began on Monday, while the three-match ODI series gets underway on Saturday.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

