Veteran Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali feels that fellow batsman Asad Shafiq was unnecessarily dropped and criticised.
Shafiq used to play Test cricket for Pakistan regularly before a run of poor form led to him being dropped from the side.
Since then, he has not returned and last played a Test match in August 2020.
“Asad Shafiq was unnecessarily criticised and sidelined,” Azhar told ARY News’ program Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.
Shafiq is currently captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has scored 400 runs in eight matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 36.36.
Azhar, meanwhile, has accumulated 187 runs in four games for Central Punjab, which includes a top score of 73, at an average of 37.40.
