This guy is good, Azhar Ali on Pakistan player who should be picked

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said middle order batsman Asad Shafiq “is a good player”.

Shafiq was a crucial part of Pakistan’s middle order in Test cricket for quite some time, but he was dropped last year due to a disappointing run of form with the bat.

As a result, he has not played a Test match since August 2020.

“He is a good player,” Azhar told ARY News’ program Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

Shafiq is currently captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has amassed 400 runs in eight matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 36.36.

Azhar, meanwhile, has made 187 runs in four games for Central Punjab, which includes a top score of 73, at an average of 37.40.

