Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali: “Despite my good performance, I was mistreated”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali feels he has been “mistreated” despite putting up a number of good performances.
In the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, Azhar scored 80 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 40.
With the 36-year-old being one of the most senior players in the Test squad, he believes he should be treated with more respect.
“Despite my good performance, I was mistreated,” he told ARY News’ program Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.
