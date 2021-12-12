Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali feels he has been “mistreated” despite putting up a number of good performances.

In the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, Azhar scored 80 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 40.

With the 36-year-old being one of the most senior players in the Test squad, he believes he should be treated with more respect.

“Despite my good performance, I was mistreated,” he told ARY News’ program Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Who said I can’t have an impact in T20s, Pakistan batsman labelled a Test specialist says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36556 ( 13.25 % ) Babar Azam 201064 ( 72.85 % ) Steve Smith 5761 ( 2.09 % ) Ben Stokes 7262 ( 2.63 % ) Kane Williamson 12088 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 763 ( 0.28 % ) Rashid Khan 1660 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 485 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7429 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 751 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 579 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1597 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36556 ( 13.25 % ) Babar Azam 201064 ( 72.85 % ) Steve Smith 5761 ( 2.09 % ) Ben Stokes 7262 ( 2.63 % ) Kane Williamson 12088 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 763 ( 0.28 % ) Rashid Khan 1660 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 485 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7429 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 751 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 579 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1597 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...