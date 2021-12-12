I have been mistreated, Pakistan player who feels he has performed well says

Posted on by
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said he has been mistreated

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali: “Despite my good performance, I was mistreated”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali feels he has been “mistreated” despite putting up a number of good performances.

In the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, Azhar scored 80 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 40.

With the 36-year-old being one of the most senior players in the Test squad, he believes he should be treated with more respect.

“Despite my good performance, I was mistreated,” he told ARY News’ program Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Who said I can’t have an impact in T20s, Pakistan batsman labelled a Test specialist says

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply