Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said pace bowler Hasan Ali backs him a lot, which gives him confidence and helps him take wickets.

In the recently-concluded two-Test series against Bangladesh, Afridi took 10 wickets, which included a five-wicket haul, at an average of 13.60.

Hasan was also in excellent form as he claimed nine wickets, which also included a five-for, at an average of 15.55.

Thanks to their efforts with the ball, Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0.

“He backed me a lot and it helped me take wickets,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Afridi will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the upcoming limited overs series against the West Indies.

Hasan won’t play against the men from the Caribbean as he has been rested.

The three-match T20 series will begin on Monday, while the three-match ODI series gets underway on Saturday.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

