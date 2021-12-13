Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, big-hitter Shoaib Malik and spinner Imad Wasim were not needed for the limited overs series against the West Indies.
The trio were left out of the squad for the series, which will be played entirely in Karachi, as the selectors decided to reduce the number of players in the squad to 15.
Pace bowler Hasan Ali wasn’t picked either as he has been rested due to his large workload since returning from a back injury.
“As we have been playing T20Is since October and now have a pretty settled and balanced side, we have decided to reduce the number of players to 15. As such, we have not included Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik,” Wasim said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.
The three-match T20 series between Pakistan and the West Indies will begin on Monday, while the three-match ODI series gets underway on Saturday.
Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.
Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
