Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has expressed his frustration at the fact that people think he is a Test specialist.

Azhar is a regular face in Pakistan’s Test team, but hasn’t played ODI cricket since January 2018 and has yet to make his T20 International debut.

The 36-year-old insists that he has can have an impact in T20 cricket, especially since he has scored 985 runs in 49 T20 games, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 21.88 and a strike-rate of 104.67.

“I was labelled as a Test player and was assumed as if I can not make an impact in T20s which I feel was wrong,” he told ARY News’ program Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

In the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, Azhar scored 80 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 40.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t call me a yes-man, Pakistan player who did well against Bangladesh says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36556 ( 13.24 % ) Babar Azam 201069 ( 72.85 % ) Steve Smith 5762 ( 2.09 % ) Ben Stokes 7262 ( 2.63 % ) Kane Williamson 12088 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 763 ( 0.28 % ) Rashid Khan 1660 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 485 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7429 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 751 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 579 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1597 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36556 ( 13.24 % ) Babar Azam 201069 ( 72.85 % ) Steve Smith 5762 ( 2.09 % ) Ben Stokes 7262 ( 2.63 % ) Kane Williamson 12088 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 763 ( 0.28 % ) Rashid Khan 1660 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 485 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 7429 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 751 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 579 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1597 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...