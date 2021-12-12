Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has expressed his frustration at the fact that people think he is a Test specialist.
Azhar is a regular face in Pakistan’s Test team, but hasn’t played ODI cricket since January 2018 and has yet to make his T20 International debut.
The 36-year-old insists that he has can have an impact in T20 cricket, especially since he has scored 985 runs in 49 T20 games, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 21.88 and a strike-rate of 104.67.
“I was labelled as a Test player and was assumed as if I can not make an impact in T20s which I feel was wrong,” he told ARY News’ program Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.
In the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, Azhar scored 80 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 40.
