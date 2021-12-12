Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali: “I am not a yes-man, being a diplomat is good”
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has made it clear that he is “not a yes-man” and doesn’t want people to think of him that way.
His comments came when he was talking about being stripped of the captaincy on multiple occasions.
The 36-year-old recently represented the national team in the two-Test series against Bangladesh and scored 80 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 40.
“I am not a yes-man, being a diplomat is good,” he told ARY News’ program Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.
