Don’t call me a yes-man, Pakistan player who did well against Bangladesh says

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said don't call him a yes-man

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali: “I am not a yes-man, being a diplomat is good”

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has made it clear that he is “not a yes-man” and doesn’t want people to think of him that way.

His comments came when he was talking about being stripped of the captaincy on multiple occasions.

The 36-year-old recently represented the national team in the two-Test series against Bangladesh and scored 80 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 40.

“I am not a yes-man, being a diplomat is good,” he told ARY News’ program Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

