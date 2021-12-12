Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik: “I feel I am fit enough to play and I will continue”
Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik feels he is fit enough to keep playing international cricket right now.
There has been a lot of speculation about whether Malik will retire, especially after representing the national team in the recent T20 World Cup.
However, he also featured in the T20 series against Bangladesh.
In the T20 World Cup, Malik made 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.
As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t score any runs.
“I feel I am fit enough to play and I will continue,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
