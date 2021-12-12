Don’t care what people say, Pakistan player enjoying his cricket says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he doesn’t care when people say about him.

There has been talk about how long Malik will keep playing international cricket as he is 39 years old.

However, the veteran cricketer recently featured in the T20 World Cup and the T20 series against Bangladesh.

In the T20 World Cup, Malik amassed 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t score any runs.

“See, I don’t care what people say about me. I enjoy myself and try to enjoy my cricket as well,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

