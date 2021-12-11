Do I look old? Pakistan senior player insists he is not going anywhere

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has no plans to retire just yet, and even went as far as asking if he looked old.

Malik recently represented Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where the men in green reached the semi-finals, and the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, which they won 3-0.

In the T20 World Cup, Malik scored 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

As for the T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t score any runs.

Despite this, the 39-year-old still plans to keep playing cricket for the foreseeable future.

“Do I look old?” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

