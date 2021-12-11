Well done to them, Inzamam on two Pakistan batsmen playing really well

Inzamam-ul-Haq: “I think Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique played really well”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique “played really well” in the two-Test series against Bangladesh.
Abid scored 263 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 87.66.
Shafique, meanwhile, made his Test debut in the series and accumulated 150 runs, which included back-to-back half-centuries in his first match, at an average of 50.
“I think Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique played really well,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Thanks to Abid and Shafique’s efforts with the bat, Pakistan won the series 2-0.
