Inzamam-ul-Haq: “Pakistan could have also considered picking Shadab Khan, in my opinion”
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the selectors should consider picking spinner Shadab Khan in the Test team.
This comes after Pakistan opted to use Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan as their go-to spinners during the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh.
Nauman didn’t take a single wicket, while Sajid ended the series with 16 wickets, which included career-best figures of 8-42, at an average of 15 as Pakistan won 2-0.
As for Shadab, he hasn’t played Test cricket since August 2020.
“Pakistan could have also considered picking Shadab Khan, in my opinion,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
