Inzamam-ul-Haq said Pakistan spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan lack experience

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the current spin duo of Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan “lack experience”.

His comments come after the conclusion of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, where Sajid in particular had a lot of success.

Nauman failed to take a wicket, while Sajid finished with 16 wickets, which included career-best figures of 8-42, at an average of 15 as Pakistan won 2-0.

“I think the current spinners, Nauman and Sajid, lack experience,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

