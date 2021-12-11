Inzamam-ul-Haq: “I think the current spinners, Nauman and Sajid, lack experience”
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the current spin duo of Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan “lack experience”.
His comments come after the conclusion of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, where Sajid in particular had a lot of success.
Nauman failed to take a wicket, while Sajid finished with 16 wickets, which included career-best figures of 8-42, at an average of 15 as Pakistan won 2-0.
“I think the current spinners, Nauman and Sajid, lack experience,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
