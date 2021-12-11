Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the current spin duo of Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan “lack experience”.

His comments come after the conclusion of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, where Sajid in particular had a lot of success.

Nauman failed to take a wicket, while Sajid finished with 16 wickets, which included career-best figures of 8-42, at an average of 15 as Pakistan won 2-0.

“I think the current spinners, Nauman and Sajid, lack experience,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t know why he’s not playing, Inzamam-ul-Haq wants Pakistan player back in the Test team

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36438 ( 13.31 % ) Babar Azam 199145 ( 72.74 % ) Steve Smith 5745 ( 2.1 % ) Ben Stokes 7240 ( 2.64 % ) Kane Williamson 12029 ( 4.39 % ) Joe Root 745 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1650 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 478 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7407 ( 2.71 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 745 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 577 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1584 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36438 ( 13.31 % ) Babar Azam 199145 ( 72.74 % ) Steve Smith 5745 ( 2.1 % ) Ben Stokes 7240 ( 2.64 % ) Kane Williamson 12029 ( 4.39 % ) Joe Root 745 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1650 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 478 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7407 ( 2.71 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 745 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 577 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1584 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...