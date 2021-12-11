Inzamam-ul-Haq: “I don’t why he wasn’t playing but his experience would have come in handy”
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he doesn’t know why spinner Yasir Shah is not in the Test side and playing right now.
Yasir was not selected for the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury.
As a result, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan became Pakistan’s go-to spinners during the series.
Nauman went wicketless, while Sajid finished with 16 wickets, which included career-best figures of 8-42, at an average of 15 as Pakistan won 2-0.
“I don’t why he wasn’t playing but his experience would have come in handy,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
