Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he doesn’t know why spinner Yasir Shah is not in the Test side and playing right now.

Yasir was not selected for the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury.

As a result, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan became Pakistan’s go-to spinners during the series.

Nauman went wicketless, while Sajid finished with 16 wickets, which included career-best figures of 8-42, at an average of 15 as Pakistan won 2-0.

“I don’t why he wasn’t playing but his experience would have come in handy,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36438 ( 13.31 % ) Babar Azam 199145 ( 72.74 % ) Steve Smith 5745 ( 2.1 % ) Ben Stokes 7240 ( 2.64 % ) Kane Williamson 12029 ( 4.39 % ) Joe Root 745 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1650 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 478 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7407 ( 2.71 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 745 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 577 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1584 ( 0.58 % )

