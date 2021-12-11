Don’t know why he’s not playing, Inzamam wants Pakistan player back in the Test team

Posted on by
Inzamam-ul-Haq said he doesn't know why Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is not playing

Inzamam-ul-Haq: “I don’t why he wasn’t playing but his experience would have come in handy”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he doesn’t know why spinner Yasir Shah is not in the Test side and playing right now.

Yasir was not selected for the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury.

As a result, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan became Pakistan’s go-to spinners during the series.

Nauman went wicketless, while Sajid finished with 16 wickets, which included career-best figures of 8-42, at an average of 15 as Pakistan won 2-0.

“I don’t why he wasn’t playing but his experience would have come in handy,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan are missing him, Inzamam-ul-Haq on player who is a game-changer when he is at his best

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply