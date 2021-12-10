They inspire me, Faheem Ashraf on young Pakistan duo full of talent

Faheem Ashraf: “I also take inspiration from my fellow colleagues such as Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said he gets inspired by fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali.
Afridi and Hasan have established themselves as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack and have been in fabulous form as of late.
“Nowadays, I also take inspiration from my fellow colleagues such as Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali,” Faheem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the recently-concluded two-Test series against Bangladesh, Afridi took 10 wickets at an average of 13.60, while Hasan claimed nine wickets at an average of 15.55.
As for Faheem, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and took two wickets at an average of 35.
