Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said he loved the lethal pace duo of Mohammad Asif and Umar Gul when he was young.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

Gul represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.

He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.

As for his T20 International career, he is Pakistan’s joint second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

“When we talk about bowling, I used to love Mohammad Asif and Umar Gul when I was young,” Faheem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Faheem amassed 38 runs at an average of 38 and took two wickets at an average of 35.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23848 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2457 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 7664 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 35794 ( 28.38 % ) Imran Khan 24328 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2822 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2339 ( 1.85 % ) Hanif Mohammad 426 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4731 ( 3.75 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2529 ( 2.01 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7514 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 8940 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 967 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1748 ( 1.39 % )

