Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the national team “missed the services” of veteran spinner Yasir Shah in the recent Test series against Bangladesh.

Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan both played after Yasir was ruled out with a thumb injury.

Nauman went wicketless in the series, while Sajid finished with 16 wickets, which included career-best figures of 8-42, at an average of 15 as Pakistan won 2-0.

“I think Pakistan missed the services of Yasir Shah,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

