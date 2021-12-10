Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has revealed that he looks to captain Babar Azam and India skipper Virat Kohli to improve his batting.

Faheem noted that he tries to “pick up on even the slightest of things” in order to enhance his game.

Both Azam and Kohli are considered to be among the top batsmen in the game in all three formats.

“I look at both of them and try to pick up on even the slightest of things that can help me improve my batting,” Faheem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, Azam accumulated 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50 and even took a wicket..

Faheem, meanwhile, scored 38 runs at an average of 38 and took two wickets at an average of 35.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Everyone sees Babar Azam and him as the best, Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf on elite batsman with major skills

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36332 ( 13.36 % ) Babar Azam 197640 ( 72.66 % ) Steve Smith 5730 ( 2.11 % ) Ben Stokes 7220 ( 2.65 % ) Kane Williamson 11985 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 731 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1641 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 470 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7379 ( 2.71 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 741 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 575 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1577 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36332 ( 13.36 % ) Babar Azam 197640 ( 72.66 % ) Steve Smith 5730 ( 2.11 % ) Ben Stokes 7220 ( 2.65 % ) Kane Williamson 11985 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 731 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1641 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 470 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7379 ( 2.71 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 741 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 575 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1577 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...