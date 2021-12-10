Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said everyone sees captain Babar Azam and India skipper Virat Kohli as the two best batsmen in the world.
Azam and Kohli, who are widely considered to be among the top players in all three formats, have repeatedly been compared to each other.
Faheem agreed with this, saying that the duo are right at the summit when it comes to the greatest batsmen in the sport right now.
“The entire world looks at Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as two of the best batters in the world right now,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, Azam scored 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50 and even took a wicket.
Faheem, meanwhile, made 38 runs at an average of 38 and took two wickets at an average of 35.
